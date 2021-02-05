Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $757,674.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $757,674.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00179777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00069128 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00082521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00236774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

