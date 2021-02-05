Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $207.00 at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $195.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JAZZ. Truist boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.65. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,485. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after buying an additional 2,129,982 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

