JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading Down 4.1%

JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50. 871 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58.

JD Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares Inc provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

