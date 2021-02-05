JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 148.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,988 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,847,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,301 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,364,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in JD.com by 110.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,502,000 after buying an additional 2,209,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $94.63 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $101.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

