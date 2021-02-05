Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sysco in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Sysco stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,092.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

