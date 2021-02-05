Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Biogen Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $18.00 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

