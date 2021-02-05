Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Panasonic Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Panasonic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Panasonic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Shares of PCRFY stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Panasonic has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

