Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sony Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sony in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.21.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE SNE opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $112.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

