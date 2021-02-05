Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telstra in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Telstra stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Telstra has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

