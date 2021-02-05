Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $124.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Catalent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Catalent by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

