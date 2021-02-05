Jefferies Financial Group Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $400.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $346.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.56.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $316.88 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $2.05. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,659. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

