Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

ABG opened at $153.24 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

