Jeffrey George Miller Sells 2,701 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $12,802.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SNCR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.80. 978,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,184. The company has a market cap of $211.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.