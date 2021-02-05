JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Up 5.9%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.23 and last traded at $67.22. 842,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 993,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

Several brokerages have commented on FROG. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. Research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after buying an additional 317,053 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in JFrog by 1,509.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

