Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.84

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and traded as high as $23.09. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 1,603 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.43.

About Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

