John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.07

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.07 and traded as high as $11.45. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 75,002 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 234,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 209,178 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

