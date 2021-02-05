John Marshall Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JMSB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JMSB) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

About John Marshall Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JMSB)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts. Its loan products include overdraft lines of credit, CD secured loans, personal term loans and lines of credit, car loans, home equity lines of credit, business loans, and mortgages.

