John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $161.23

Shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $161.23 and traded as high as $233.37. John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 231,909 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £193.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59.

In related news, insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total value of £178,000 ($232,558.14). Also, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

