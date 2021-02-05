John P. Meegan Sells 15,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NWBI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 549,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 83.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 68.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

