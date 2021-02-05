Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of JCI opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

