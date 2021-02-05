Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 96.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $1,113,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.