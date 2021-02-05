Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded by Barclays

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JMPLY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

