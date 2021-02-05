Johnson Matthey’s (JMPLY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JMPLY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays cut Johnson Matthey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

