Johonna Marie Pelletier Sells 5,000 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johonna Marie Pelletier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of CONMED stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $42,845.76.

NYSE:CNMD traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $113.58. 302,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,843.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $121.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.78.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

