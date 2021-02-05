Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Trading Up 0.7%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBFCY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

