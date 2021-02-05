Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $165,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $132,240.00.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 263,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,191. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 132.09 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Palomar by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Palomar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Palomar by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

