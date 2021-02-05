Jonathan (Jon) Lewis Buys 442 Shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £172.38 ($225.22).

Jonathan (Jon) Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capita plc (CPI.L) alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 338 shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £172.38 ($225.22).

LON CPI traded up GBX 1.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 39.58 ($0.52). 10,256,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 155.50 ($2.03). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.93. The company has a market capitalization of £660.54 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capita plc (CPI.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 74 ($0.97).

About Capita plc (CPI.L)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Capita plc (CPI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita plc (CPI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.