Jonathan P. Graham Sells 11,110 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AMGN stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.26 and a 200 day moving average of $237.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,471,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 748.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.
