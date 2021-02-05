Jonathan P. Graham Sells 11,110 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMGN stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.26 and a 200 day moving average of $237.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,471,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 748.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.