Jonathon Peter Pither Buys 7,000 Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU) Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU) insider Jonathon Peter Pither acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($13,535.41).

LON ALU opened at GBX 151.55 ($1.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.97. The Alumasc Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 56.54 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £54.76 million and a PE ratio of 22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Get The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L)’s payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.