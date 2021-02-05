JOST Werke (ETR:JST) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective from investment analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.01% from the company’s current price.

JST has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.00 ($60.00).

ETR:JST opened at €44.30 ($52.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.07 million and a P/E ratio of 150.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 1 year high of €45.10 ($53.06).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

