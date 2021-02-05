Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.50

Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), with a volume of 37538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.73 million and a P/E ratio of -14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Journeo plc (JNEO.L) Company Profile (LON:JNEO)

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community, which captures, processes, and displays essential information to improve journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates through Passenger Systems and Fleet Systems segments. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, camera monitoring system, telematics and driver behavior, and on-board Wi-Fi system for buses; forward facing CCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, and pantograph monitoring for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to coaches and blue light vehicles.

