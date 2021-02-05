JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Stock Price Up 1.3%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.22 and last traded at $84.10. Approximately 924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 192,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

