JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €2.40 Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) received a €2.40 ($2.82) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €2.16 ($2.54).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

