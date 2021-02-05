JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX)

Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s previous close.

TLX has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.28 ($50.91).

TLX stock opened at €32.60 ($38.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73. Talanx AG has a 12 month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.49.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

