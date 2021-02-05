JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) to Underweight

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 49.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $197.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $60,704.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,577 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,268.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,614 shares of company stock worth $35,865,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

