JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $330.00

Shares of JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40), with a volume of 455449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472 ($6.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £781.37 million and a P/E ratio of -13.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 470.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 428.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.59%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

