JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) Shares Gap Down to $89.50

Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.50, but opened at $87.25. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust shares last traded at $88.59, with a volume of 87,760 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

