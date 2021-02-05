JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,163 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 709,757 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 675,636 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. 2,620,307 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

