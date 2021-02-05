Juggernaut Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 187.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $533,786.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00166107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00067019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00239016 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045914 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

