JulSwap (JULD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. One JulSwap token can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $1.07 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00177529 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00083384 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00237024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046639 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.