Juniper Industrial (NYSE:JIH) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.25

Shares of Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 687113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Industrial by 4.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

