Jupai (NYSE:JP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.88

Shares of Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $2.19. Jupai shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 68,190 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

