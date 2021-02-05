Jupai (NYSE:JP) Shares Up 37%

Shares of Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) shot up 37% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $2.96. 9,370,705 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,041% from the average session volume of 437,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $99.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Jupai alerts:

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.