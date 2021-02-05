Jupiter 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $112.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 49.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $143,039.95 and $112.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00158734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00086456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00065747 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00242797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00044151 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.