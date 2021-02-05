Jupiter Trading Up 246.1% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 246.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $150,072.25 and approximately $118.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00166153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00064416 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00076006 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00227285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00041735 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.