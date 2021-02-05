JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0381

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. JUST has a market capitalization of $86.14 million and $158.85 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00166107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00067019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00239016 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045914 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

