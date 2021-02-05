Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) Stock Price Down 1%

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (OTCMKTS:JUTOY)’s share price dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $4.8365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is engaged in providing integrated professional services to offshore oil & gas as well as shipbuilding industries. The Company offers its services. Its oil & gas services comprise construction of oil and gas facilities; technical support services; design, procurement and fabrication of oil & gas processing equipment and procurement services.

