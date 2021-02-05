Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $10.83 million and $2.33 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.23 or 0.00021410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00175081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00068158 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00233318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00046254 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

