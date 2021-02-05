Kadena Hits One Day Trading Volume of $172,930.00 (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Kadena has a market cap of $29.41 million and $172,930.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 67.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,888,083 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

Kadena Coin Trading

Kadena can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

