Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.65

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 171003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Kadmon alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $927.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kadmon during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Kadmon by 51.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.